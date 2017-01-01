Taradevi’s Enclave Phase 1 brings luxury living to Shimla, a hill station famous for its verdant scenery, magnificent mountains and old-world charm with colonial era architectural landmarks. The project, perched at 1800 meter above sea level, is located in New Shimla, the most premium location of Shimla. Spread over 5213 sq meter, phase 1 provides an exclusive inventory of 37 residential units comprising 2 BHK units and duplex penthouses.

The best of nature in the heart of Shimla Taradevi’s Enclave is located amid Himuda developed sectors of New Shimla, the most organized part of the city and is surrounded by lush green deodar forests and a water stream, which form its natural boundary.